Google Play Movies will now tell you who else has the film you want

GOOGLE HAS announced an overhaul of its Google Play Movies app for Android, which will see it move from a pure streaming service to a directory of available videos across the web.

The new version offers search results across a range of services including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Go, Now, Showtime as well as the US major networks.

The idea sounds like it could be taking revenue away from Google's coffers, but in reality, as one of the smaller content providers, becoming a one-stop-shop may actually mean that more customers use it first, and therefore are likely to choose it for content first too.

The big fly in that ointment is who isn't aboard yet, and that's Netflix.

A streaming search engine without Netflix isn't really a streaming search engine, and as such, Google will be wanting to get it aboard as quickly as possible.

Google has implied that Netflix is welcome anytime and that the ball is very much still in its court. For Netflix, it may feel that it doesn't need to be included because it's ruddy Netflix. But in truth, the possibilities of availability on the world's biggest mobile platform's default app should mean we won't be waiting too long.

Meanwhile, for the services that are already signed up, the update is rolling out in the next few days and once it does, you'll be able to search for any movies or TV and select an app to open it in, with a single click.

Oh, one thing though - as you could probably have guessed, it's US only to start with

If all this sounds familiar, then yes, iOS has had this option for some time via its TV app, and it doesn't seem to have done its content on iTunes any harm - but finally, firms are starting to realise the advantages of not splintering. The hand that rocks the remote, rules the world. µ