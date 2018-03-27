Google is blocking its Android apps working on uncertified devices

GOOGLE IS stopping unverified devices from using its suite of apps.

Contrary to what you might have thought, Google doesn't let just any old riff-raff be an Android device. In fact, many tablets (particularly cheap Chinese ones) aren't officially certified for running Android apps in an official capacity.

"But it's open source", we hear you cry and reach for your keyboards. True enough, but only certified tablets can use the Google app ecosystem out of the box and when you see them all stripped out, you start to notice just what a big deal that is.

Up to now, all you had to do was side-load the user apps and Google Play infrastructure on to the device. It washes Google's hands of you doing it and therefore don't go crying to them.

But now, it appears that enough is enough and Google which is desperately trying to remove the "frontier town" vibe from devices that make the good ones look less gooder and will actually refuse to let sideloaded apps run on an uncertified device.

This doesn't seem like such a bad thing until you realise the wider ramifications.

Firstly, it means that if you buy a cheap tablet, you're going to need to know what you are buying. Many offer up third-party app stores, but these are responsible for most of the malware that infects Android devices. It, therefore, seems an odd thing that Google would want to stop you using the official Play Store.

Second, it means that if you are testing a device, perhaps in an alpha build, you might find that the apps don't work, which is going to make it a lot harder to test on.

And thirdly, if you have an old device or otherwise decide to install a custom ROM, it may not work - even if the original device did.

Google has started a white-listing program for such builds and customer services will be your friend if you find yourself stuck. It has made similar threats before but this seems a bit more proactive.

We have questions. Does this mean sideloaded Google apps will stop working on Amazon's Kindle Fire too? We're looking into it. µ