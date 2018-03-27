Elon Musk is turning the rubble from the Hyperloop into affordable house bricks

ELON "DON'T MESS WITH ME, ZUCK" MUSK has announced the latest gimmicky genius idea from his Boring Company.

Giant Lego Bricks are the obvious next step after flamethrowers after all.

The idea came from a suggestion to Musk that he might want to think about how he's going to create affordable housing for workers in the areas surrounding his proposed big tunnel.

The bricks will be made from the earth that the drill bores through in the creation of the Hyperloop infrastructure his little Venusian mind has conjured up as a way to solve all the pesky interstate travel.

Hyperloop basically works like a giant McDonalds straw going between cities, deep underground. At each end is a machine that acts like a six-year-old's lungs, while you sit in a pod, which then suffers a similar fate to a blob of the wrapper, mixed with sputum.

Musk has confirmed that the bricks will have a smooth finish, and meet all current building regulations, including the regulations about surviving California in an earthquake.

Musk hasn't given an indication of exactly when we're going to see these brick things available, but he has said it will fairly soon.

Which is good news, because not only is the Boring Company gift shop out of baseball caps and flamethrowers but also it will fix a serious problem - the need for more affordable housing.

Which means that the jammy sod has managed to come up with a world-changing idea while working out what to do with the byproduct of another world-changing idea which he funded with the money he made from yet another world-changing idea.

Heck, we're not entirely sure he didn't just come up with "Elon Musk's Boring Company" as a joke and then decide when no one got it, that he'd just go ahead and make it a thing. µ