Microsoft Edge comes to Apple's iPad and Android tablets

MICROSOFT HAS expanded the release of its Edge browser to Android tablets and Apple's iPad.

Hot on the heels of the launch for Android phones and iPhones, the company has now made a version that is tailored for larger screen devices.

It seems a bit odd to release the new versions so soon - it's actually only been a few months since the phone versions came out - and we suspect it may have something to do with the expected launch of a new cheaper iPad for students, expected to be unveiled at an event later today.

After all, get them when they're ripe on the branch, eh Microsoft?

The iPad version had been available in preview for a few weeks, but this the first outing for the Android tablet edition.

Both versions take advantage of Microsoft's continuity features which will allow you to pick up where you left off between a Windows 10 device and a portable.

Windows Tablets already had Edge, as they use the full sized not the ill-fated mobile edition of the operating system and therefore get to see it moan every five minutes when you use a rival browser.

As ever, Microsoft Edge has far fewer whistles and bells than its more established rivals, with a much smaller add-on ecosystem and a spartan, though efficient GUI.

More worryingly for Microsoft, it's being used by a tiny proportion of potential users despite being pre-installed and set to default.

The biggest browser by market share remains Google's Chrome with some 65 per cent of the market, according to most recent Netmarketshare stats.

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced that it would be forcing links in Microsoft Mail to open in Edge, no matter what default is set, a feature which is rolling out in the current skip-ahead build of Windows 10. It seems unlikely that it will be allowed to remain in the eventual stable build. µ