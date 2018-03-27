Acer's Chromebook Tab 10 ditches the keyboard with the first Chrome OS tablet

KEYBOARDS ARE SO LAST YEAR, or at least they could be for Chromebooks as Acer has taken the covers off a Chrome OS powered tablet.

That makes the Acer Chromebook Tab 10 the first Chromebook without a keyboard, instead opting for touchscreen and stylus control.

Now touchscreen Chromebooks are nothing new, such as Google's own Pixelbook and the Samsung Chromebook Pro, but they've always come with a keyboard in traditional laptop clamshell form.

However, thanks to Google making some progress with running Android apps on Chrome OS, the touch control experience of Chromebooks has improved a fair bit and the idea of a tablet Chromebook isn't so hard to swallow.

Acer's Chromebook Tab 10 is a fairly run-of-the-mill tablet in that it sports a 9.7in display with a sharp resolution of 2,048 x 1,535 that's akin to the latest iPad.

Under the rather utilitarian body you'll find a ARM's attempt at a fully-fledged laptop chip in the form of an OP1 processor matched with 4GB of RAM. Storage comes in at 32GB which isn't a huge amount, but plays into the idea that Chrome OS is predominately a cloud-based system.

Connectivity comes in the form of a USC Type-C port, allowing for the tablet to be hooked up to a modern monitor and other accessories, while a microSD card slot provides removable storage. And for people unhappy with the pseudo trend of ditching headphone jacks, the Chromebook Tab 10 comes rocking a 3.5mm port.

Wireless connectivity, on the other hand, comes in the form of 2x2 MIMO 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1, which allows the tablet to connect to displays and other devices.

There's nothing here to tickle particularly the fancy gadget glands, but Cyrus Mistry, group product manager at Google for Education - surprise, surprise - noted that the Chromebook Tab 10 is being targeted at school students.

"It's the first education tablet made for Chrome OS, and gives schools the easy management and shareability of Chromebook laptops. With touch and stylus functionality, this lightweight device is perfect for students creating multimedia projects—and also comes with a world of immersive experiences with Google Expeditions AR," explained Mistry.

Cutting through the hype jargon, Google and Acer could be onto something here, as Chromebooks are rather popular in schools; no one wants unruly kids or hormonal teenagers vulnerable to mood-swings handling £1,000 plus MacBooks and Window 10 ultraportables.

There's no word on UK pricing, but the Acer Chromebook Tab 10 will hit US stores in April for $329, around £230.

Our inner cynics tell us this announcement was done deliberately to irk Apple, which has an education centric event scheduled for later today. Ah, but we do like a bit of tit-for-tat amongst tech firms. µ