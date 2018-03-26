Spanish police nab suspected leader of cyber heists that nicked €1bn from banks worldwide

POLICE HAVE NICKED the suspected leader of a group of cyber crooks that managed to pilfer up to €1bn, some £873m, from banks over the past few years.

The suspect was cornered and arrested by Spanish police in Spain's port city of Alicante, and is beehived to be the head of the cyber criminal gang behind the Carbanak and Cobalt malware attacks which targeted more than 100 financial institutions worldwide since 2013.



"The criminal operation has struck banks in more than 40 countries and has resulted in cumulative losses of over €1bn for the financial industry. The magnitude of the losses is significant: the Cobalt malware alone allowed criminals to steal up to €10m per heist," said Europol, which worked with the Spanish National Police, the FBI, Romanian, Belarussian and Taiwanese authorities, as well as private cyber security firms, all to nab the cyber crook.

The cyber criminal gang started out its heavy hitting heists with the Anunak malware campaign that saw it steal $81m from the Bangladesh Bank. That cyber heist then led to the Carbanak attacks which saw more than $300m swiped from banks, and then the Cobalt attacks which targeted banks in at least 14 countries and saw ATMs spit out cash.

Through the use of phishing emails, the hackers would encourage unsuspecting bank workers to download malicious attachments and end up infecting their machines. And from there the hackers could spread their malware and go hunting for money.

But now that the so-called "mastermind" behind the hacking group has been captured and arrested, it looks like the future of the cyber heist outfit could be at risk; we've all seen Ocean's Eleven and know that a good leader is the crux of a successful heist, apparently.

In this case, the as-yet-unnamed leader was responsible for developing the malware, so without him, the cyber criminal group may have lost the brains of its operation.

"This global operation is a significant success for international police cooperation against a top level cybercriminal organisation. The arrest of the key figure in this crime group illustrates that cybercriminals can no longer hide behind perceived international anonymity," said Steven Wilson, head of Europol's European Cybercrime Centre.

"This is another example where the close cooperation between law enforcement agencies on a worldwide scale and trusted private sector partners is having a major impact on top level cyber criminality."

We'll have to wait and see if the cyber criminal group is on its last legs, but it would appear that if you're going to try and pilfer cash from a bank by using malware, a whole roster of law enforcement will be coming after you. µ