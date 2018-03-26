AI neural network comes up with even more bizarre names for Dungeon & Dragons creatures

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TECH has been touted as either the way to help save humanity or destroy it; at the very least it'll make gadgets smarter and steal a few jobs.

But research scientist Janelle Shane has other uses for AI tech, notably artificial neural networks which pick apart datasets in much the same way the human brain does and try to make sense of them with a bit of guidance.

Shane will well-known for using neural networks to come up with odd names for things, such as AI-generated Love Heart slogans and names for rescue guinea pigs. Now she's turned her attention to the nerdy fantasy game of Dungeons & Dragons.

If you know anything about the pen and paper come computer game adapted Dungeons & Dragons games, worlds, and settings, you'll know that it's already awash with various colourful and creepy creatures. For example, the floating eyeball-meets-octopus Beholder or the owlbear, which is exactly what it sounds like.

But when a neural network is assigned to come up with names based on the 2nd Edition Dungeons & Dragons, even more odd monikers crop up and set the imagination into overdrive.

While the Purple Bird might not seem much more than a gaudy avian, the Vampire Bear sounds a lot more intimidating, as if bears need to be vamparic a well as massive beasts capable of chomping through bone.

Then there's the Spectral Slug, presumably a ghostly visage of an invertebrate with a reputation for wreaking havoc on cabbages, and the Hatfright, which conjures up the image of a semi-sentient jaunty top had designed to spook the bejesus out of anyone who walks by the wearer.

And others such as the Pigaloth, Burglestar and Kick Spirit are frankly too bizarre for us to figure out for the time being.

Some names such as the Stone Cat, Chromatic Wolf, Giant Dunebat and Cloud of Chaos could all be legitimate Dungeons & Dragons creatures and monsters.

And we would be surprised if someone working for Wizards of the Cost, the organisation that looks after Dungeons & Dragons, pilfers one of the names from Shane in order to meet a 5pm pre-pub Friday deadline set by the 'new critters' department.

Shane has to put used more Dungeons & Dragons data as she continues with her neural network tinkering. We can only imagine what such AI tech would do if it became sentient fuelled on data based on confectionery, fantasy and small mammals. µ