JUST 100 YEARS is all the time humanity has left to leave Earth and colonise the galaxy, otherwise its existence will come to an end.

That was the prediction of the late Professor Stephen Hawking, who gave the continued existence of humanity an expiration date.

Professor Hawking has previously predicted humans has 1,000 years leaf of Earth living before a catastrophic doomsday event, such as a massive asteroid impact, would send them to oblivion if they'd not colonised other planets and solar systems.

But before he died on 14 March this year, he suddenly changed reduced that time by 90 per cent down to giving human life on Earth only a century more on the plant.

In order to survive an apocalypse, Hawking believes that humans need to speed-up the current pace of innovation and find new planets that can sustain human life within a 100 years.

During his career, Hawking made a range of striking doomsday predictions. More recently, he has warned about the rise of 'killer' artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

Speaking last year, he acknowledged the fact that companies and researchers across the world have made great strides in developing AI technologies.

However, at the time, he was not sure if AI would be truly beneficial. He said: "Success in creating effective AI, could be the biggest event in the history of our civilization.

"Or the worst. We just don't know. So we cannot know if we will be infinitely helped by AI, or ignored by it and side-lined, or conceivably destroyed by it," Hawking said during the speech.

He urged humanity to bot "prepare for" and "avoid" the challenges that AI could throw up, predicting that it could become the "worst event in the history of our civilization".

Hawking added: "It brings dangers, like powerful autonomous weapons, or new ways for the few to oppress the many. It could bring great disruption to our economy."

In November 2017, Hawking predicted that humans would be wiped out within 1,000 years. But more recently, he changed this to 100 years as a result of global warming, over-population, and pandemics, as well as asteroid strikes.

Hawking's most recent doomsday warning is to be detailed in a new BBC documentary called Expedition New Earth, which will air on 15 June. µ