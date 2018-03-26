Apple's Tim Cook calls for 'well-crafted' regulation for personal data collection

APPLE'S TIM COOK has popped up to call for more regulations on data privacy, following the furore around Cambridge Analytica's alleged use of data gleaned from 50 million Facebook users.

Speaking at a session on global inequality at the annual China Development Forum in Beijing, reported Bloomberg, Cupertino's chief exec called for "well-crafted" regulations to prevent the use of information taken from users of online services and stitching it together to apply it in new ways that they had not agreed to.

"I think that this certain situation is so dire and has become so large that probably some well-crafted regulation is necessary," Cook in response to a question asking if he believes data use should be restricted following the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica scandal. "The ability of anyone to know what you've been browsing about for years, who your contacts are, who their contacts are, things you like and dislike and every intimate detail of your life - from my own point of view it shouldn't exist."

And Cook pointed out that Apple has been concerned about such data access for some time; no surprise there given it grappled with the FIB over unlocking a terrorist's iPhone.

"We've worried for a number of years that people in many countries were giving up data probably without knowing fully what they were doing and that these detailed profiles that were being built of them, that one day something would occur and people would be incredibly offended by what had been done without them being aware of it," he said. "Unfortunately that prediction has come true more than once."

The words of Apple's head honcho will likely resonate across the tech community and could see the likes of Facebook and other data-hungry firms come under more scrutiny over what personal information they collect and how it is used.

But such questions will also prompt others to start considering how much personal data they are willing to give up for a free online service; would people be willing to pay a subscription fee to Google, for example, to use its search tools, or would they rather let tech firms have a data feeding frenzy as long as they didn't have to pay for every "what is love" or "how to boil egg" search. µ