Facebook guzzled up Android users' call and text data for years

FACEBOOK SUCKED UP Android call and text metadata for ages, even though the company appeared to not do the data harvesting deliberately.

That's according to software developer Dylan McKay, who downloaded and sifted through a copy of the data his Facebook account had on him, something you can do as well in Facebook's General Settings.

Downloaded my facebook data as a ZIP file



Somehow it has my entire call history with my partner's mum pic.twitter.com/CIRUguf4vD — Dylan McKay (@dylanmckaynz) 21 March 2018

It would seem that Facebook gathered such data legally through the use of the Android permission structure that governs what access apps have to a device's and its user's data, rather than a concerted effort on Facebook's part to hoover up such information.

Ars Technica explained that if users of the Facebook Lite and Messenger apps on versions of Android older than Jelly Bean gave the apps access to the user's phone contacts it would gain access to calls and texts by default. As such, the apps were able to collect such data until Google changed the Android API version 4.0 in October 2017; Apple fans can sit smugly knowing there were no such issues with iOS versions of Facebook's apps.

Facebook has done nothing wrong in this case, given users did give it explicit permission to access such data, though they just as likely breezed through the access prompts to get the apps up and running without paying much attention to what data could be accessed. But the data harvesting sure is a little creepy all the same.

Facebook stated that it didn't collect the content of calls or texts and stored the data it had on users securely, as well as not passing it on to any third-parties. There's also an option to purge the collected contact data form a user's Facebook account, though it's not clear if this deletes the contacts or if it purges the text and call metadata as well.

Nevertheless, this all comes at a time when Facebook and its approach to data collection and use are under heavy scrutiny from all manner of groups and authorities, following the scandal over Cambridge Analytica using data gleaned from some 50 million Facebook users to target pro-Trump campaigning in 2016. µ