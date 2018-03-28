Facebook is being sued for guzzling up Android text and call data

FACEBOOK IS BEING SUED over is hoovering up of Android calls and text meta data by a trio of users who fired a lawsuit at it, reported Reuters.

Due to some versions of Android older than Jelly Bean being very liberal to the data their permission allowed third-party apps to access, Facebook Lite and Messenger on Android phones ended up scraping user's call and text history, even though Facebook had no intention of using the information (see below for more details).

Now all this was done with the users' consent, as the permissions Facebook's apps needed to be granted to do this needed users to explicitly approve them.

But that isn't putting off the three people irritated by the legal data gathering from taking a pop at Facebook through class action being directed at the social network via the Northern District of California federal court.

Facebook's data collection has come under extreme scrutiny over the past week following in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and will even see chief exec and founder Mark Zuckerberg testify in front of US Congress, though Zuck won't do the same for a UK select committee.

The class action lawsuit Facebook faces hasn't disclosed an amount the plaintiffs are seeking, and it still needs to be assessed by a judge, who'll need to decide if enough people have been affected by the data harvesting, before it can be brought into action.

If the lawsuit does make it to court, we suspect Facebook will have some well-paid lawyers around to crush it, as thus far Mark Zuckerberg hasn't exactly been awash with remorse over Facebook's data harvesting or the alleged illegitimacy of Cambridge Analytica's use of Facebook profile data.

26/3/18: Facebook sucked up Android call and text metadata for ages, even though the company appeared to not do the data harvesting deliberately.

That's according to software developer Dylan McKay, who downloaded and sifted through a copy of the data his Facebook account had on him, something you can do as well in Facebook's General Settings.

Downloaded my facebook data as a ZIP file



Somehow it has my entire call history with my partner's mum pic.twitter.com/CIRUguf4vD — Dylan McKay (@dylanmckaynz) 21 March 2018

It would seem that Facebook gathered such data legally through the use of the Android permission structure that governs what access apps have to a device's and its user's data, rather than a concerted effort on Facebook's part to hoover up such information.

Ars Technica explained that if users of the Facebook Lite and Messenger apps on versions of Android older than Jelly Bean gave the apps access to the user's phone contacts it would gain access to calls and texts by default. As such, the apps were able to collect such data until Google changed the Android API version 4.0 in October 2017; Apple fans can sit smugly knowing there were no such issues with iOS versions of Facebook's apps.

Facebook has done nothing wrong in this case, given users did give it explicit permission to access such data, though they just as likely breezed through the access prompts to get the apps up and running without paying much attention to what data could be accessed. But the data harvesting sure is a little creepy all the same.

Facebook stated that it didn't collect the content of calls or texts and stored the data it had on users securely, as well as not passing it on to any third-parties. There's also an option to purge the collected contact data form a user's Facebook account, though it's not clear if this deletes the contacts or if it purges the text and call metadata as well.

Nevertheless, this all comes at a time when Facebook and its approach to data collection and use are under heavy scrutiny from all manner of groups and authorities, following the scandal over Cambridge Analytica using data gleaned from some 50 million Facebook users to target pro-Trump campaigning in 2016. µ