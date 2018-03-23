Apple to launch 'cheap' 9.7in iPad at education-focused event next week

APPLE WILL LAUNCH a new low-cost iPad at its education-focused event next week, according to Bloomberg.

The report, citing "people familiar with the matter, claims Apple will show off a new version of its cheapest iPad that will look to knock Google and Microsoft's dominance in the education market.

Apple accounted for just 17 per cent of mobile computing shipments in the US in the third quarter, according to data seen by Bloomberg, while devices running Google's Chrome or Android OS accounted for 60 per cent. Windows PCs claimed 22 per cent of the market.

There report doesn't reveal any further details about the incoming iPad, and while previous rumours had pointed to new 12.9in and 11in iPad Pro models, it looks like Apple plans to release a new version of its 9.7in tablet. This model is currently on sale for £339, and Bloomberg's report suggests that the new model will be even cheaper.

Earlier speculation also claimed that Apple could be planning to launch an entry-level 13in MacBook, that would be geared at students given its sub-$1,000 price tag. However, Bloomberg notes that "it probably won't be ready in time for next week".

Given the event's education focus, it's also likely that Apple will show off software solutions that help give educators and school IT departments more control over individual tablets, along with a new slate of educational apps, at its 27 March event.

Naturally, we'll bring you all of the new from the Apple event as it happens. µ