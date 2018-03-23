'Classic' Skype for Windows is available again because it actually works

MICROSOFT HAS released a new version of ‘Classic' Skype for Windows.

The desktop client for Skype was removed after it was discovered to have a significant number of faults that could not simply be patched.

At that point, it was removed, and the Universal Windows (Windows 10) app which, as we've previously said, we don't believe is fit for purpose was the only option. Indeed it left nothing for Windows 7 users at all.

Today, however, 'Classic' Skype has reappeared and we can all rejoice at not having to deal with the new version (unless you are on Mac or Linux).

We can't help feeling that there's a certain admission of guilt on Microsoft's part here.

We've already said, in our opinion, the UWP app is a car crash. Not just because it doesn't look nice, but because it doesn't play well with any other instances of Skype.

We use Skype in the office, and we've been struggling with it not giving notifications, not showing messages, or only sending them to Android, or storing them up and sending dozens out, hours later.

Needless to say, that's more than useless to us and probably everyone else, and so we can only assume that the reappearance is down to a spectacular level of backlash.

We can happily report that 'Classic' Skype is having no such problems since we reinstalled it.

If you want to install it, you can go to the regular download page. If you have Windows 8.x or Windows 10 you'll be told you don't need it. In our experience you absolutely ruddy do.

So, you just need to go to the drop-down menu and select "Classic Skype" instead, and competent retro happiness will be forever yours. Until Microsoft takes it away again.

The company had originally said that it was not worth the work to rebuild it and would instead let it reach obscurity - but that would be a few years away and frankly, they wouldn't have any customers left. µ