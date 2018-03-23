Mozilla is ditching Facebook ads in wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal

THE MOZILLA FOUNDATION has announced it is to stop advertising on Facebook in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The not-for-profit will 'pause' offering ad revenue to the social networking giant until it strengthens the privacy of user data.

Denelle Dixon, Mozilla's chief business and legal officer explained in a blog post that whilst in acknowledges that Facebook made a lot of changes that would have prevented the mass leak of data currently under scrutiny, there is a lot more to do before the notoriously privacy conscious organisation is comfortable.

"While we believe there is still more to learn, we found that its current default settings leave access open to a lot of data - particularly with respect to settings for third-party apps.

Before holding out the olive branch that they could come back if certain criteria are met:

"We are encouraged that Mark Zuckerberg has promised to improve the privacy settings and make them more protective. When Facebook takes stronger action in how it shares customer data, specifically strengthening its default privacy settings for third-party apps, we'll consider returning."

Mozilla has opened a petition to try and persuade Facebook to go further. After its own research in the wake of the current scandal, it found the social network is wanting:

"Facebook's current app permissions leave billions of its users vulnerable without knowing it. If you play games, read the news or take quizzes on Facebook, chances are you are doing those activities through third-party apps and not through Facebook itself. The default permissions that Facebook gives to those third parties currently include data from your education and work, current city and posts on your timeline."

Mozilla is expected not to be the last advertiser to press 'pause' on advertising with Facebook. Although founder Mark Zuckerberg has broken his silence on the matter, many are questioning if his promises fixes go far enough to avoid a repeat.

With searches for the term "delete Facebook" at a five year high and more advertisers expected to pull out, this is still the biggest crisis in Facebook's history as the scales fall from our eyes about just how much privacy we've given up over the past decade. µ