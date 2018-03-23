Apple promises fix for iOS 11 bug that allows Siri to read hidden notifications

APPLE HAS PROMISED to fix a bug in iOS 11 that caused Siri to read out hidden lock screen notifications to anyone who asked.

Earlier this week, Brazillian website MacMagazine reported that thanks to yet another bug in Apple's glitchy mobile OS, users can simply ask Siri to "read my notifications" and the assistant will read aloud the contents of notifications, including ones that are hidden.

Although iMessage and SMS notifications were kept private from being read aloud, the bug enabled Siri - which fails to check if the owner of the iPhone was the person asking - to read out notifications from Facebook Messenger, Slack, Apple's own Mail app and more.

In a test, MacRumours reproduced this issue on an iPhone X running both iOS 11.2.6 and the latest iOS 11.3 beta, while confirming that the bug doesn't affect iMessage.

In a statement given to MacRumours, Apple said: "We are aware of the issue and it will be addressed in an upcoming software update."

It's likely that a fix will arrive in iOS 11.3, which is currently in beta, although Apple could release a minor update to sort the issue like it did with the recent Telugu text bomb bug.

Until then, you can head to your iPhone's settings to stop Siri from reading your notifications aloud. Go to Settings > Notifications > select an app and toggle off 'Show on Lock Screen'.

Alternatively, iPhone users can fully disable Siri whenever their device is locked by heading to Settings > Siri & Search > Allow Siri When Locked.

iOS 11 has been plagued by a number of bugs and security-related issues since it was released last year, which has lead to speculation that Apple is planning to nix significant updates to iOS this year in favour of focusing on stability and security. µ