Huawei finally outs its AI-powered P20 phone range with 40MP triple-lens camera

AFTER ONE of the most spoilered lead-ups yet, Huawei has launched its new flagship P20 range with an emphasis on AI and photography.

Most of the specs have already been leaked, but here's the news as announced in Paris today. (And before you ask, yes there's a notch, and no, there's no headphone jack).

First of all - there are three models, the P20 Lite, the P20 and P20 Pro. The Lite is almost a "by the way" offering, with the P20 arriving as a natural successor to last year's Huawei P10 and the P20 Pro giving us something entirely new.

So, let's start with the camera. The rumour mill has been talking about a triple lens and it turns out to be true, for the Pro version, at least.

The regular Huawei P20 offers a dual 20MP and 12MP RGB setup, while the P20 Pro boasts a huge 40MP f/1.6 to f/2.4 aperture lens, bolstered by a 20MP monochrome lens, and the third, an 8MP telephoto lens, giving an effective 5x hybrid optical zoom.

If that wasn't enough there's a 24MP selfie camera which is actually bordering on the unnecessary.

But it's the AI chip that is the star of the show. Not only can it give you constructive feedback, like helping you find a horizon line on a landscape shot or steadying the camera if you're trying to shoot a moving target (like a tree branch), but it can also recognise up to 400 objects, and change the camera settings to accommodate them. It can even learn more objects and your preferences to snapping them.

Point at a dog. It goes into "dog mode" which can prevent ‘yellow eye' and enhance the dog's features whilst softening the background. Point at a park, it'll accentuate the green of the grass or the blue of the sky.

If it needs to, the super-zoom kicks in if it thinks it will help capture the image you want as the subject. And there's 960fps slow-mo like the Samsung Galaxy S9.

There's enough about the camera to keep us going all day, but there are other things you need to know too.

The Kirin 970 chipset from the Mate 10 Pro is back. It was, we're told, somewhat underused in its last appearance and it's this - with 10-cores in a BIG-little-littler formation - that powers everything including the embedded AI. RAM is 4GB on the P20 and 6GB on the Pro - we've seen bigger from other manufacturers, but size isn't the only factor.

Both (we, like Huawei, aren't really concentrating on the Lite) offer 2240x1080 screens in an 18.7x9 ratio, with a 5.8in screen on the regular P20 and a 6.1in AMOLED monster on the Pro. There's virtually no bezel - as per the 'full view' policy we've seen in other recent Huawei announcements.

Batteries weight in at 3,400mAh (P20) and 4,000mAH (Pro), and are bolstered by the AI which intelligently powers down background processes, with whispers of "days of battery life" being banded about - though we'll address that in the review.

As well as standard black and shiny blue - the Huawei standard, we're also offered some rather lovely gradient colours - a purple to green/blue and an orange to pink (though it's like that dress, you may disagree on those colours).

We're hardly scratching the surface, but sufficed to say, this isn't just a phone, this is a war cry from Huawei, which despite all its current problems in the US is not only the number three manufacturer in the world, but it has clear ambitions of being number one.

Our full review of the P20 Pro can be found here.µ