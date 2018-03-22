ICO still waiting for 'urgent' warrant to raid Cambridge Analytica's London HQ
Firm won't get access to servers until Friday at the earliest
THE INFORMATION COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE (ICO) won't get access to Cambridge Analytica's servers until Friday at the earliest after the High Court adjourned the watchdog's warrant application.
Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham announced on Channel 4 on Monday night that she would request an "urgent" warrant to enter Cambridge Analytic's London offices after it was revealed that the shady 'analytics' firm harvested information from 50 million Facebook users without their consent.
Denham said at the time that she had requested the warrant after the company failed to comply with her request for information.
Despite beginning its application on Tuesday, the ICO revealed on Thursday that it still didn't have its, er, 'urgent' warrant.
In a statement, an ICO spokesperson confirmed: "High Court judge has adjourned the ICO's application for a warrant relating to Cambridge Analytica until Friday.
"The ICO will be in court to continue to pursue the warrant to obtain access to data and information to take forward our investigation."
No further details were revealed, but Guardian journalist Carole Cadwalladr reports that the judge granted an extension because - unbelievably - Cambridge Analytica's legal counsel was unavailable.
This is disgraceful. ICO thwarted in attempt to get warrant and seize evidence from Cambridge Analytica. Because - I'm told - judge agreed an extra 24 hours on account of their claim that "legal counsel was unavailable." WTF?https://t.co/ixRC0xIayt— Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) March 22, 2018
These delays are embarrassing for the ICO, but the public nature of them could have been avoided had Denham not taken to live television to announce her intentions to seek a warrant.
It also raises questions as to whether the Commissioner will be able to get its hands on all of the information it needs.
As reported by the Guardian, culture secretary Matt Hancock has suggested that the government will consider further strengthening the ICO's powers to investigate the misuse of personal data.
Speaking in parliament, Hancock added: "If following evidence from this investigation we need to further strengthen those powers, then I am willing to consider that." µ
INQ Latest
South Korea slaps Facebook with $370m fine for slowing user internet connections
For once no blame is being levied at North Korea
ICO still waiting for 'urgent' warrant to raid Cambridge Analytica's London HQ
Firm won't get access to servers until Friday at the earliest
Samsung's Exynos 7 9610 will bring better AI and photography smarts to mid-range phones
The octa-core chip is pretty feature packed
Galaxy S9 deals, specs and news: iPhone X trade-ins 'spiked' following Galaxy S9 launch
iPhone 6 and 7 owners are also rushing to switch to the S9