Slack's GDPR changes means admins can now snoop on private chats

COLLABORATION PLATFORM Slack has done a weird thing.

Whilst the rest of us are all fretting about the Pandora's Box unleashed by Facebook, Slack has added snooping rights which will allow group administrators to look at your private chats without you ever knowing.

In fact, it goes deeper. Any data shared through Slack can now be exported and viewed.

It's not a whimsical decision. With GDPR laws very close to being enforced across Europe, the decision to update Slack's privacy policy is part of the company's measures to comply.

Let's be clear here - the exporting data? Nothing new. What's new is now, your admin doesn't have to tell you they are doing it.

For users on the Plus and Enterprise Grid plans, this is a thing. Here and now.

For Free and Standard users, it can't happen automatically, but it can happen if your admin needs to for legal reasons (with the right permission) or someone else takes a legal recourse making them.

Oh yes… and if a third party app does it. In one of the loopier-holes of the process, if a whitelisted app exports data, then that's OK, even if it wouldn't be OK to take it directly.

It's another example of the minefield that is GDPR legislation and with just over a month before it comes into play, it's still confusing the frack out of some and has been completely ignored by others.

Basically, don't say anything in private that you wouldn't say in public. Even wiping your conversations at the end of the day isn't foolproof if the data scraping is set up correctly.

You can find out what plan you are on here: https://YourTeamNameHere.slack.com/account/team but remember, that doesn't mean you're automatically immune if you're not on one of the enterprise ones.

Facebook has already published its GDPR plans. And we know how that ended. µ