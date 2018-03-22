Police release footage from Uber's fatal self-driving car crash

POLICE HAVE RELEASED footage from the onboard cameras of the self-driving Uber car that hit and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona this week.

On 19 March it was reported that 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg was hit by a driverless car being tested by ride-sharing firm Uber as she crossed the road. She later died in hospital from her injuries.

As part of the investigation into the incident, the police posted a video on Twitter that shows the crash from two angles, one looking out to the road and another looking at the safety driver who was there to take over from the car if the systems failed to work correctly.

The 22-second long video shows the harrowing crash with the car driving along at night when Herzberg crosses in front of it with a bike.

While the whole incident happens quite quickly, there's a clear second or two where Herzberg is clearly visible but the car's autonomous systems don't appear to have taken action or, if they did, the vehicle didn't slow down. As such, Herzberg gets the full impact of the car.

The internal footage also shows the safety driver, 44-year-old Rafaela Vasquez, whose eyes did not appear to be looking at the road ahead until it was too late.

The video raises some difficult questions as to who was to blame for the crash; the system that looked to have not spotted Herzberg, the seemingly distracted driver, or Herzberg, who appeared to emerge out of some shadows and cross the road without looking.

Uber is currently investigating the crash, and noted: "Our cars remain grounded, and we're assisting local, state and federal authorities in any way we can."

Tempe Police Vehicular Crimes Unit is actively investigating

the details of this incident that occurred on March 18th. We will provide updated information regarding the investigation once it is available. pic.twitter.com/2dVP72TziQ — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) March 21, 2018

Chief of Tempe Police Sylvia Moir had previously said Uber was not likely to be at fault as Herzberg had been walking outside of the crosswalk at the time.

"It is dangerous to cross roadways in the evening hour when well-illuminated managed crosswalks are available," Moir said to the San Francisco Chronicle, noting the collision would have been difficult to avoid even if the car was being manually driven.

However, driverless car systems need to be able to spot the unexpected if they are to find widespread use and social acceptance; ploughing into pedestrians will not see autonomous vehicles looked upon favourably.

The accident could trigger an understandably negative attitude to driverless cars and thus stymie their development or at least public testing. But it's worth remembering that a lot of testing has been conducted incident-free and when fender-benders have occurred they've been the fault of human drivers crashing into self-driving cars.

And the erratic behaviour of human drivers is arguably a lot less safe than the more even driving of autonomous vehicles.

We'll have to wait and see what the results of the investigation into the fatal accident are before we get a glimpse at any knock-on effects it could have on the development of self-driving cars. µ