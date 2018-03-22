Vivaldi makes DuckDuckGo default search option for private windows

UPSTART NORDIC BROWSER Vivaldi has announced plans to make DuckDuckGo the new default search engine for its Private Windows mode.

The well-timed announcement comes as web users scramble to protect their personal information following the news that Cambridge Analytica harvested data from 50 million Facebook users without their consent.

Founded in 2008, DuckDuckGo promises that - unlike Google - it doesn't profile or track users around the web and serves the same search results to all users. Apple has offered DuckDuckGo as a search option in Safari since 2014, while Tor has used it by default since 2016.

According to Vivaldi, the move sees the Opera-founded company "continuing to put the privacy of its users as one of its highest priorities".

"We believe privacy is a fundamental right and that users should not be tracked online or offline," said Jon von Tetzchner, CEO of Vivaldi Technologies.

"The current climate demands a thriving internet - not an internet with increased surveillance and security breaches. There has been a widespread concern amongst users about their data being shared. More than ever, there is an immediate need to protect our privacy. We are proud to join hands with DuckDuckGo and provide solutions in Vivaldi that respect users' privacy."

Gabriel Weinberg, CEO and founder of DuckDuckGo, added: "A lot of people think their searches aren't tracked in private browsing modes. Unfortunately, that's not true.

"This new integration with Vivaldi enables people to get the privacy they expect and deserve in that mode."

The move, as noted by VentureBeat, also marks that first time that a browser-maker has allowed users to set different default search engines for standard and private browsing windows.

Not only is Vivaldi's announcement well-timed given Facebook's data scandal, but it also comes as Microsoft attempts to force its homegrown Edge browser onto Windows 10 users. µ