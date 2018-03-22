Vivaldi makes DuckDuckGo default search option for private windows
Well-timed move will make sure users are safe from online tracking
UPSTART NORDIC BROWSER Vivaldi has announced plans to make DuckDuckGo the new default search engine for its Private Windows mode.
The well-timed announcement comes as web users scramble to protect their personal information following the news that Cambridge Analytica harvested data from 50 million Facebook users without their consent.
Founded in 2008, DuckDuckGo promises that - unlike Google - it doesn't profile or track users around the web and serves the same search results to all users. Apple has offered DuckDuckGo as a search option in Safari since 2014, while Tor has used it by default since 2016.
According to Vivaldi, the move sees the Opera-founded company "continuing to put the privacy of its users as one of its highest priorities".
"We believe privacy is a fundamental right and that users should not be tracked online or offline," said Jon von Tetzchner, CEO of Vivaldi Technologies.
"The current climate demands a thriving internet - not an internet with increased surveillance and security breaches. There has been a widespread concern amongst users about their data being shared. More than ever, there is an immediate need to protect our privacy. We are proud to join hands with DuckDuckGo and provide solutions in Vivaldi that respect users' privacy."
Gabriel Weinberg, CEO and founder of DuckDuckGo, added: "A lot of people think their searches aren't tracked in private browsing modes. Unfortunately, that's not true.
"This new integration with Vivaldi enables people to get the privacy they expect and deserve in that mode."
The move, as noted by VentureBeat, also marks that first time that a browser-maker has allowed users to set different default search engines for standard and private browsing windows.
Not only is Vivaldi's announcement well-timed given Facebook's data scandal, but it also comes as Microsoft attempts to force its homegrown Edge browser onto Windows 10 users. µ
INQ Latest
South Korea slaps Facebook with $370m fine for slowing user internet connections
For once no blame is being levied at North Korea
ICO still waiting for 'urgent' warrant to raid Cambridge Analytica's London HQ
Firm won't get access to servers until Friday at the earliest
Samsung's Exynos 7 9610 will bring better AI and photography smarts to mid-range phones
The octa-core chip is pretty feature packed
Galaxy S9 deals, specs and news: iPhone X trade-ins 'spiked' following Galaxy S9 launch
iPhone 6 and 7 owners are also rushing to switch to the S9