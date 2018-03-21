Huawei is trolling Apple and Samsung stores with flatbed trucks and graffiti

HUAWEI IS GETTING COCKY. The Chinese tech firm has been prowling the streets of the UK's big cities with flatbed trucks and graffiti, specifically targetting locations near an Apple Store or Samsung Experience Store.

It means business and it seems it's so confident about next week's launch, it's willing to proverbially stick its head in the lion's mouth.

It has become something of an open secret - the Huawei P20 range is launching in Paris on Tuesday and almost all the details are already in the public domain thanks to some spectacular leaks.

That's not to say that Huawei has been completely subtle either - at MWC this year, Huawei confirmed that we'd see them next month for the launch, and even confirmed the product by name.

It introduced the "#mOOOre" hashtag, which is pretty much confirming that we are getting a triple-lensed monster with a focus (arf) on photography.

And then on Tuesday, the flatbed trucks and pavement graffiti talking of "A Renaissance in Photography" as well as "WAIT" and "BE PATIENT" have appeared in major cities across the UK, antagonistically close to Apple and Samsung shops. In each case, they emphasise the letters "AI" whilst showing off some rather snappy visuals.

We already knew that the most recent Huawei chip, the Kirin 970, which also features in the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, is capable of some AI cleverness, but has had limited room to stretch so far.

This time, then, it looks like we're going to see an AI-powered camera.

If the rumours are true, and there's a three lens job (hence mOOOre), and if it's also true that the main lens is 40 megapixels, then we're looking at a powerhouse. Traditionally the second lens is for monochrome in Huawei cameras - especially those with Leica lenses.

That just leaves the third. Is that the AI lens? Is it some sort of zoom, in keeping with the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S9?

And what exactly is the AI going to do? Stabilise the image? Recognise our friends and catalogue them?

Although there's a lot we know, and we think we know about the P20 - there's a lot we don't. It appears that there'll be the P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite. Will they all have AI? And how much will they cost?

All will be revealed next week at the launch in Paris on Tuesday 27th March. We'll let you know everything the second it's announced. µ