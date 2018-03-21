Windows Server 2019 now available in preview ahead of release later this year

MICROSOFT HAS confirmed that Windows Server 2019 is a thing and will be out in the second half of this year.

Better still, you can get started on working out how to make it work for your company now with a preview edition that is now available.

Windows Server 2019 will be a Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) release, which means it will get 10 years of support and a new version every three years, as well as a semi-annual release of an incremental version and 18 months of support whilst you bed in.

A new user interface, known as Project Honolulu, is one of the main added features which is essentially a dashboard for managing your server and all the machines it serves, offering a bunch of data visualisations and analytics.

Microsoft's Erin Chapple, Director of Program Management, Windows Server, explains: "Windows Server 2019 is built on the strong foundation of Windows Server 2016 - which continues to see great momentum in customer adoption.

"Windows Server 2016 is the fastest adopted version of Windows Server, ever! We've been busy since its launch at Ignite 2016 drawing insights from your feedback and product telemetry to make this release even better."

She adds that Server 2019 is built on four themes: Hybrid, Security, Application Platform and Hyper-Converged Infrastructure.

One of the other "hero" features will be the addition of the Linux kernel as ‘Windows Sub-System on Linux' which has been available on the desktop for some time. Integrating it into Windows Server will give organisations much more scope for integrating the best aspects of both operating systems into the work environment with a containerised approach.

For existing users of Windows Server 2016, there will be the usual twice-yearly update at the same time that the 2019 long-term edition arrives.

Be warned, however - although the licencing model stays the same, the prices are gonna rise:

"It is highly likely we will increase pricing for Windows Server Client Access Licensing (CAL). We will provide more details when available. µ