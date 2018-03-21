Huawei P20 Pro to mimic the, er, Nokia Lumia 1020 with 40MP camera

THE HUAWEI P20 PRO will allegedly follow in the footsteps of the, er, Nokia Lumia 1020 with a 40MP rear-facing camera.

So says WinFuture, which reports that the 40MP main lens will be joined by a 20MP monochrome lens and an 8MP telephoto sensor, the latter which will provide the equivalent of 3x optical zoom.

In a bid to take on the Galaxy S9, the P20 Pro's main camera will be capable of shotting shoot 960 frames per second slow motion footage, the report claims, and will also be supported by an IR-RGB sensor and a laser autofocus.

In addition to its three rear-mounted sensors, the Huawei Pro P20 will feature a 24MP front-facing camera, according to the report.

This latest leak comes just days before the Huawei P20 Pro makes its official debut at a launch event in Paris, where it's expected to be joined by the Huawei p20 and P20 lite.

Huawei is unlikely to have many surprises in store, though, as there's unlikely much we don't already know about the smartphone trio.

According to earlier leaks, the Huawei Pro and P20 Pro will feature an iPhone X-style cut out at the top of its screen, enabling Huawei to shove a front-facing camera into the smartphones' otherwise largely 'bezel-less' design.

We can also expect the phones to be powered by the same Kirin 970 processor found inside the Mate 10 Pro. This chip packs a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that allows for native AI processing to be combined with cloud-based AI for an "intelligent" and "personalised" experience.

We also know how much the smartphones are likely to cost when they go on sale, with Twitter tipster Roland Quandt last week revealing that the P20 will cost €679 SIM-free (around £596), while the larger P20 Pro will fetch €899 (£790).

Quandt's leak also revealed the variants planned for Europe, with the P20 set to be made available with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the P20 Plus with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. µ