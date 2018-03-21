Kaspersky to launch Swiss data centre in bid to combat Russian meddling fears

RUSSIAN SECURITY GIANT Kaspersky plans to launch a data centre in Switzerland in a bid to combat Western concerns that Russia exploits its anti-virus software to spy on customers.

So says Reuters, which reports that the Moscow-based firm will launch the facility - dubbed the 'Swiss Transparency Centre' - in order to combat concerns from the UK and US governments the Kremlin is using its software to conduct cyber espionage.

This comes after both countries banned the use of Kaspersky software on government systems.

Back in December, the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), wrote a letter to government departments warning them to be aware that Russian government meddling could mean cybersecurity products exported by the nation may pose a threat.

The same has happened in the US, with president Donald Trump having signed an order that bans the use of Kaspersky Lab products within US government organisations.

According to Reuters' report, US allegations of Russian meddling were the 'trigger" for setting up the Swiss data centre.

Leaked documents seen by Reuters claims the 'specialist' centre will focus on collecting and analysing files identified as suspicious on the computers of tens of millions of Kaspersky customers in the US and Europe.

"Files would only be transmitted from Switzerland to Moscow in cases when anomalies are detected that require manual review," the report adds.

The documents, which were 'confirmed by a person with direct knowledge of the matter', also confirm that a third-party will review the centre's operations "to make sure that all requests for such files are properly signed, stored and available for review by outsiders including foreign governments."

The company will also reportedly plans to shift its department which builds its anti-virus software using code written in Moscow to Switzerland.

Speaking to Reuters, a spokeswoman for Kaspersky confirmed the company is finalising "plans for the opening of the company's first transparency centre" in Europe as part of its Global Transparency Initiative.

However, she did not discuss the leaked papers, adding: "We understand that during a time of geopolitical tension, mirrored by an increasingly complex cyber-threat landscape, people may have questions and we want to address them."

Work on the Swiss data centre is set to begin "within weeks", the report claims, and be completed by early 2020.µ