Orbitz admits data breach exposed 880,000 credit card details

GRASS GROWS, DOGS BARK, THE WORLD GOES ROUND and companies keep suffering data breaches, the latest being travel booking website Orbitz.

The company fessed up to what is suspects was a cyber attack made against the personal and payment information of its customers, with data such as dates of birth, email addresses, billing addresses and phone numbers thought to have been exposed.

Credentials for some 880,000 payment cards may have also been nicked as part of the breach, Orbitz said.

The data breach appears to have involved hackers cracking into a legacy website run by Orbitz between January and June 2016, though the company only caught wind of in on 1 March.

A partner platform that also contained Orbitz customer data is also thought to have been breached between January 2016 and December 2017.

However, Orbitz noted that there's no direct evidence from its investigation, so far at least, that any of the data was stolen. Equally, its parent company travel firm Expedia appears not to be affected, so users of Expedia services can breathe easy.

"To date, we do not have direct evidence that this personal information was actually taken from the platform and there has been no evidence of access to other types of personal information, including passport and travel itinerary information," Orbitz explained.

Orbitz is now notifying its customer about the breach and is offering a free year's worth of credit monitoring and identity protection to help its customers fight any attempts at fraud committed against them, fuelled by the exposed data.

"We took immediate steps to investigate the incident and enhance security and monitoring of the affected platform," Orbitz said.

"As part of our investigation and remediation work, we brought in a leading third-party forensic investigation firm and other cybersecurity experts, began working with law enforcement and took swift action to eliminate and prevent unauthorized access to the platform."

While data breaches are getting increasingly high-profile and come with stringent punishment from the Information Commissioner's Office if not reported correctly, they still seem a dime a dozen these days.

For example, the National Lottery suffered its second data breach in under two years recently, though that was apparently down to people re-using passwords not a hole in its security. µ