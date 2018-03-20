BlackBerry and Microsoft team up for better mobile security

MOBILE'S BIGGEST also-rans, Microsoft and Blackberry .have joined forces to create a "better mobile app experience and policy compliance" for biz customers.

The companies, which both now concentrate their efforts on the software side of handhelds, have created Blackberry Enterprise BRIDGE.

The aim is simple - it allows customers to access Microsoft's chestburster suite (that is to say its Windows apps for Android like Office and - erm - Bing) through Blackberry Dynamics, the security suite it now sells to corporate customers who need an iron-clad walled garden for their corporate devices.

"BlackBerry has always led the market with new and innovative ways to protect corporate data on mobile devices," said Carl Wiese, president of Global Sales at BlackBerry (if he does say so himself).

"We saw a need for a hyper-secure way for our joint customers to use native Office 365 mobile apps. BlackBerry Enterprise BRIDGE addresses this need and is a great example of how BlackBerry and Microsoft continue to securely enable workforces to be highly productive in today's connected world."

Blackberry Secure will also have Microsoft Cloud Azure integration with Blackberry UEM Cloud, Blackberry Workspaces, Blackberry Dynamics and Blackberry AtHoc all available via Azure.

"In an era when digital technology is driving rapid transformation, customers are looking for a trusted partner," said Judson Althoff, executive vice president of Worldwide Commercial Business at Microsoft.

"Our customers choose Microsoft 365 for productivity and collaboration tools that deliver continuous innovation, and do so securely. Together with BlackBerry, we will take this to the next level and provide enterprises with a new standard for secure productivity."

Blackberry's tech was recently used by a company, Phantom Secure, accused of selling secure devices specifically aimed at protecting drug cartels and other criminal gangs.

Blackberry branded devices are now sold under licence by third-party customers, as both it and Microsoft back away from the hardware market. µ