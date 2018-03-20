Nimbus smashes SSD records with 100TB monster

AFTER WE ALL FINISHED being agog at the 14TB SSD and the 30TB SSD, let's snort with derision a little at these as Nimbus Data announces a 100TB SSD.

The Nimbus Data ExaDrive DC100 uses 3D NAND flash in a capacity which allows for 20 million MP3s or 20,000 HD movies to be stored.

Amazing stats but somewhat academic, as this is aimed at data centres rather than you and me. It's currently testing with selected customers with a view to a wider roll out in the summer.

As well as capacity, Nimbus says it has made the world's most energy efficient SSD. It draws as little a 0.1 watts per TB. That's a fraction (about an eighth, perhaps less) of a standard SSD.

The upshot of that is going to slash to the total cost of ownership - less power also means less heat, so less cooling required, which means less power and so on. It'd be enough to make a dent in the electricity bill.

The 3.5-inch form factor makes it very easy to replace in situ, with no downtime - hugely important for a data centre. It also comes with a five-year unlimited warranty, which sounds like they're putting a lot of faith in it.

As you'd expect, this won't come cheap, but it's not a slouch either - with transfer speeds of up to 500MB/s, it knocks the spots off a lot of domestic SSD drives.

Of course, it's very easy to lose sight of the fact that although this is a proof of concept that the large-scale SSD could one day be in a machine near you, the fact is, it's almost unnecessary these days - data centres is where you really need this kind of speed, low latency and capacity, especially with 5G on the way.

Actual pricing is still a bit elusive at the moment, but it's definitely not time to hold your breath for your home system right now. But we can dream. µ