HTC's Desire 12 and 12+ are cheap mobes aimed at, er, 'Instagrammers'

TAIWANESE PHONE MAKER HTC has unveiled the Desire 12 and Desire 12+, a duo of 'affordable' Android mobes.

The 5.5in and 6in devices are aimed at, er, fans of YouTubers and Instagram, according to HTC, so don't expect to find the latest and greatest tech on offer.

Instead, the HTC Desire 12 and 12+ both offer with a 1440x720 IPS screen with an 18:9 ratio and the same shiny 'Liquid Glass' design as the flagship HTC U11.

On the inside, the HTC U12 packs a MediaTek MT6739 chip paired with 2GB or 3GB RAM and 16GB or 32GB storage, expandable via microSD. The bigger U12+ is powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 450 'platform', teamed with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a microSD slot.

The HTC Desire U12+ boasts the better camera too, as it pairs the U12's 13MP rear-facing camera with a secondary 2MP lens for adding 'artistic bokeh' effects. It also sports an 8MP camera on its front, while the smaller U12 packs a lesser 5MP sensor.

Elsewhere, the unremarkable smartphone duo offer 2,730mAH and 2,956mAh batteries, respectively, along with the usual collection of sensors and connections, including support for Cat 4 LTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack a microUSB charging port.

The Desire U12+ also packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, but this isn't available on the smaller, presumably cheaper model. It's also been confirmed to run Android 8.0 Oreo, but HTC - oddly - hasn't said which version of Google's OS will power the HTC U12.