Teenager killed by exploding Nokia smartphone in India

The handset model has not yet been verified

A TEENAGE GIRL HAS DIED after her smartphone suddenly exploded while charging.

Uma Oram, an 18-year-old from Kheriakani, India was using the phone to talk to a relative and had it plugged into the wall when the incident happened, reported the Metro.

The explosion caused injuries to Oram's chest, hand and leg causing her to fall unconscious. She was taken to hospital where she was later declared dead due to the terminal injuries.

"As the battery of the mobile phone was draining out, she plugged it for charging while talking over it simultaneously," her brother Durga Prasad Oram explained.

"The cell phone was put on charging when she started talking to a relative. Its battery exploded suddenly. Before we could know what exactly happened, Uma fell unconscious. She was declared dead at the hospital."

Oram said the phone in question was an HMD Nokia 3310, though pictures of the exploded handset show it looks more like a Nokia 5233 handset.

HMD says it the phone in question "was not manufactured or sold by HMD Global, the new home of Nokia phones, set up in 2017 to create a new range of Nokia devices.

"As HMD Global, we are committed to producing high-quality handsets which deliver a strong user experience and meet high customer expectations."

At the time of writing, police are investigating the scene and Oram's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to gather more facts.

There have been previous cases whereby people have been killed by exploding smartphones, though they are few and far between. But the culprit of such situations tends to be the battery or a dodgy charger causing the handset to overheat and combust.

Samsung's Note 7 was found to suffer from such an issue and forced the South Korean tech giant to recall all units of its critically-acclaimed phone, to the tune of millions of handsets and millions of dollars in losses.

However, such incidences, particularly those that result in a tragic death, will force phone makers to scrutinise the battery packs in their phones and ensure their manufacturing and supply chain is making use of solid and well-tested parts. µ