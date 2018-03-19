HTC Vive Pro will set VR nutters back £799

IF YOU'RE AFTER a swanky virtual reality (VR) headset then be prepared to cough up £799 for the HTC Vive Pro when it launches 5 April.

That's around the same price as the original Vive headset at launch, but it's been reduced a fair bit since.

And with the reveal of the Vive Pro headset price, HTC revealed it will scrape a further £100 off the original headset taking it down to £499, which is pretty reasonable for one of the more premium VR headsets available.

But the HTC Vive Pro is the one to lust after, if VR does it for you, as it has an improved display and resolution over its predecessor, along with some other nice features including new movement tracking stations to help make tramping around a virtual environment more convincing.

"The Vive Pro comes with dual-OLED displays, making for a crisper image resolution of 2880 by 1600 combined, a 78 per cent increase in resolution over the current Vive HMD," boasted HTC Vive.

"In addition to visuals, Vive Pro also features integrated, high-performance headphones with a built-in amplifier that creates a heightened sense of presence and sound through noise cancellation capabilities. These improved graphics and audio allow for users to experience VR with enhanced clarity, making it the most realistic and immersive VR experience on the market today."

The Vive Pro is able to support larger 'VR spaces' measuring 10 metres by 10 metres, which is pretty roomy. But that will likely be something only arcades and people with large empty rooms in grand houses will be able to take advantage of.

You'll also need a pretty beefy PC to power the advanced headset, so we suspect the Vive Pro will be something professional designers looking to use VR for high-end and collaborative design projects and companies offering bespoke VR experiences will tap into, rather than the average Joe or Jill with a powerful PC.

Oh and despite the price, HTC Vive is only offering the Vive Pro headset; VR fans and professionals will still need to fork out for the controllers and external motion trackers, though the company is offering all that kit in a bundle, only the pricing has yet to be revealed; we doubt it'll be cheap.

All this may seem a little expensive for a niche technology area that has still yet to make it into the mainstream. But clearly, HTC Vive sees continued potential in VR and doesn't look to be giving up anytime soon. We welcome VR as we'll take anything to help us escape life on earth as we know it. µ