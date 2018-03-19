Samsung fries 11 per cent of its monthly NAND yield in a power cut

A POWER OUTAGE at a wafer fabrication plant has borked up to 3.5 per cent of the world's NAND output for the month in just 30 minutes.

The Samsung plant at Pyeongtaek, South Korea saw production halted and 'tens of thousands' of complete chips get fried after the interruption, according to reports from across Asia-Pacific.

50,000-60,000 V-NAND (3D) wafers were damaged, which is around 11 percent of Samsung's monthly yield.

At the moment, we live in a world where supply and demand for NAND are constantly out of whack and, as a result, consumer prices are continuing to rise.

However, this is probably not going to affect anything too much - first of all, because the type of V-NAND being built is of the storage type, rather than the memory type.

If it was memory, we'd start to see the price of devices go up. Storage-wise, so many PCs still use hard discs that the difference won't be as pronounced.

Secondly, the NAND business goes in peaks and troughs. It looks like this borkage took place during a trough, and as such there are supplies for the company to fall back on to meet demand.

All of which could make this into something of a non-story. Except to say… 'what if'?

Not that long ago, the plant would have been in full steam ahead mode, preparing for the launch of the Samsung S9 and S9+.

With that internal order fulfilled, there's time to kick back as the next big order might not be until much later in the year - perhaps for the next iPhone or similar.

Samsung's external drives are a tiny proportion of what it produces.

But this may serve as a reminder to everyone that memory is volatile and fragile, and it can be written off in large chunks - not normally this large, but it does happen.

If it happens, it can be enough to throw a flagship product into disarray or prices skyrocketing.

Much of the worlds hard discs are produced in Thailand and after the tsunami, we saw the price of HDD drives shoot up too. µ