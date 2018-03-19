Google ploughs $14.5m into UK-based AR outfit Blue Vision

INTERNET GIANT Google has confirmed plans to plough $14.5m into augmented reality (AR) software start-up Blue Vision Labs.

GV, Google's investment arm, better known by its former name of Google Ventures, has invested in the company, along with private equity firms Accel, Horizon Ventures and SV Angel.

Based in the UK, the company is working on a collaborative AR platform that will enable experiences similar to Nitanic's Pokemon Go.

The company explained that it will use the investment to create a new cloud AR platform that enables users to create and share interactive AR experiences using their smartphone cameras.

This will be one of the company's first major products since 2011. It is looking to tap into what it claims is the growing popularity of mobile AR gaming and AR entertainment applications.

It recently detailed the Blue Vision AR Cloud platform, which "enables the building of city-wide, shared and persistent applications where everyone sees the same thing for the very first time".

Peter Ondruska, co-founder and CEO of Blue Vision Labs, explained: "We are opening it for developers to help them redefine how people interact with their technology, their environment, and each other in gaming, social and collaborative AR applications that were previously impossible to build."

In the future, users of the platform will be able to interact with AR objects in real-life settings. These will be placed throughout the app by collaborators.

The experience will work in a similar way to Pokemon Go, but the main difference is that the designers of the latter are responsible for distributing objects.

Blue Vision Labs is also working on AR developer tools. "It took us years to perfect this technology and we are making it available today," wrote Ondruska in a blog post.

"With our easy-to-use SDK you can build shared and persistent AR experiences for multiple devices within minutes."

He said the company's recent investment will allow it to "empower developers to build widespread AR applications using our platform, and to grow our team".

Ondruska added: "We plan to use our underlying technology to open new possibilities in AI, machine learning, robotics, self-driving and other applications.

"Our goal is to enable a better future where both AR and robotics technologies can be enjoyed by everyone." µ