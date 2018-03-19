Huawei P20 and P20 Plus prices leak ahead of next week's launch

THE HUAWEI P20 has fallen victim to yet another leak, this one detailing its European pricing.

Twitter tipster Roland Quandt has the scoop, revealing just a week ahead of Huawei's Paris launch event that the P20 will cost €679 SIM-free (around £596), while the larger P20 Pro will fetch €899 (£790).

What you get for ur money when buying the P20/P20 Pro (WEU):

P20 = 5.8in, 4/128GB = 679 Euro.

P20 Pro = 6.1in (not 6.01), 6/128GB = 899 Euro.

no other memory variants planned for Euroland, it seems. Other regions will get more variants. Some more official shots (size comparison): pic.twitter.com/ldi9oZ9jbj — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 18, 2018

Quandt's leak (above) also reveals the variants planned for Europe, with the P20 set to be made available with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the P20 Plus with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

This isn't all we know about the Huawei P20 and P20 Plus. Earlier this month, leaked images (above) confirmed that the flagship will feature an iPhone X-style cut out at the top of its screen, enabling Huawei to shove a front-facing camera into the otherwise largely 'bezel-less' design.

The same images also debunked speculation that the P20 would be the first smartphone to tout a triple-lens rear-camera set up, instead showing the P20 with just two lenses embedded in its rear. Still, these cameras will be developed in partnership with Leica, according to reports, and will allegedly feature 5x Hybrid Zoom, trumping the 2x optical zoom found on Apple's iPhone X.

Besides its iPhone-a-like notch and camera setup, the Huawei P20 is expected to ship with the same Kirin 970 processor found inside the Mate 10 Pro. This SoC packs a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that allows for native AI processing to be combined with cloud-based AI for an "intelligent" and "personalised" experience.

The Oreo-powered smartphone will also pack a 2280x1080 display and a 2,900mAh battery, according to a recent FCC filing.

The Huawei P20 will be unveiled on 27 March and INQ will bring you all of the latest, naturally. µ