LG is making its open source webOS operating system er, open source

LG HAS announced an open source version of its operating system webOS.

Those of you with long memories may recall that webOS is already open source, having originally been designed for tablet computers under the auspices of HP Inc (or Hewlett Packard as it was at the time). Even the unfinished overhaul at the time that LG took it underground is open source.

LG currently uses webOS as the interface for its smart televisions and it is generally recognised as being one of the best out there.

But since it took over the ailing system from HP, it has remained a proprietary system which hasn't transcended on to any other form factors.

LG Chief Technology Officer Dr. I.P. Park explains: "When LG adopted webOS for our popular smart TV lineup in 2013, it did so with the knowledge that webOS had tremendous potential,"

"webOS has come a long way since then and is now a mature and stable platform ready to move beyond TVs."

We do find ourselves wondering, given that the company not only seems to be incapable of making huge inroads into the Android phone market, coupled with the fact that its fellow South Korean giant Samsung is doing very nicely with Tizen, whether LG is thinking that different is the solution - in which case, hold us, we're scared, this is not going to be pretty.

That said, webOS was, in many ways, an idea ahead of its time as we drift further into a world of web apps rather than proprietary compiled ones.

Plus, if you'd have the backing of the South Korean government, potentially. The country's National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) is going to help some projects out: "LG will solicit webOS business proposals from hundreds of start-ups recommended by NIPA and shortlist the most viable ones to provide logistical and technical support with commercialization as the ultimate goal.

"With LG's backing, startups will take part in international events such as Open Source Summit and OSCON to share their ideas and initiatives with other industry influencers."

If you are interested in giving it a whirl, though, you can download everything - the language, the source code, the documentation and the propaganda about why you should be using it in your future products from here.

This could be the start of a beautiful new era for something of a poisoned chalice. Work stopped on webOS leading to HP being sued for a total of $57m in lost earnings from companies that were on board at the time. µ