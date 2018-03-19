Apple's iPhone SE 2 will feature Face ID and dual cameras, claims shady leak

ALLEGED IMAGES of Apple's so-called iPhone SE 2 have surfaced online, suggesting it'll arrive as a downsized version of the flagship iPhone X.

Sketches obtained by BGR via a "reliable source" show the current iPhone SE compared with the iPhone SE 2 (above) and shows, if legit, that the upcoming handset will feature an iPhone X-inspired design a Face ID sensor baked into its 'notch'.

These images have surfaced just days after a video (below) claimed to show off an operational iPhone SE 2 - or iPhone X SE - handset, complete with a full-screen design and display cutout.

The 30-second-clip also gave a glimpse of the handset's dual camera setup, similar to that seen on the flagship iPhone X, which would require Apple to equip the mobe with at least 3GB RAM.

Other specs haven't yet been confirmed, but given that the iPhone SE 2 appears to stick to the same dimensions as the original, it's likely that Apple will stick to the same 4in display.

While the leaked images come from a source "who has provided reliable information in the past", we're not entirely convinced.

Apple's original iPhone SE was positioned as an 'entry-level' smartphone, with its £359 starting price providing customers with a cheap(er) alternative to its at-the-time flagship iPhone 6S.

Adding a full-screen design, Face ID and dual cameras to the next-gen iPhone SE is undoubtedly going to increase costs, and some are speculating that the handset could cost $799 (around £570), more than £200 more expensive than the first-gen model.

These latest rumours also conflict with earlier speculation that claimed the "affordable" iPhone SE 2 will feature a similar design to its predecessor, complete with 4in display and accompanying Touch ID sensor.

This same report said the handset would also feature 2GB RAM (not enough to power Apple's dual cameras), an A10 chipset, a 12MP rear camera and a 1,700mAh battery.

However, these rumours also said that the handset would debut in the first quarter of 2018, so we don't know who to believe anymore. µ