Google will block outdated apps from running on Android P

GOOGLE'S UPCOMING Android P OS will reportedly block apps built for Android 4.1 and lower.

So says Android Police, which notes that Google is taking steps to stop outdated apps from running on the next version of Android.

Google already stated that future versions of Android would block apps that don't target a recent API level, but there weren't any specifics. Now Android Police, via Reddit, has spotted a new MIN_SUPPORTED_TARGET_SDK_INT class that identifies the minimum API level that is supported by the upcoming mobile OS.

The report mentions that the minimum API level for Android P defined by the new class is v17, i.e. Android 4.2.

What's more, in the recently-released Android P Developer Preview 1, Google warns users when they open an ageing app, throwing up the message: "This app was built for an older version of Android and may not work properly. Try checking for updates, or contact the developer."

This sees Google following in the footsteps of Apple, which ended support of 32-bit apps in iOS 11.

The decision likely comes as Google looks to improve the security of Android P. The search giant is also doing this by preventing idle apps from accessing the smartphones' camera and mic, in a bid to ensure that dodgy apps running in the background, such as the SonicSpy spyware uncovered last year, can't silently record audio and take pictures for blackmail.

Another reason, we assume, is because apps built for Android 4.1 and older may not be as optimised for modern smartphones in terms of features, UI, resolution and other factors.

Elsewhere in Android P, set to be shown off in full at Google's I/O conference later in the year, there's support for 'cutout' displays, no doubt to tackle the growing epidemic of iPhone X copycats such as the Asus Zenfone 5 series and upcoming LG G7 and OnePlus 6.

Android P also embraces the growing trend of dual camera setups, with Google's new multi-camera API allowing devs to access different streams on devices that have two or more physical cameras.

The OS update will also bring with it improved messaging notifications, Smart Replies, indoor positioning using WiFi RTT, support for HDR VP9 video and HEIF image compression, optimisations to Kotlin and improvements to Google's Neural Networks API. µ