Apple confirms education-focused event for 27 March

APPLE IS HOLDING an education-focused event on 27 March that could see the launch of new iPad and Mac hardware.

The firm has sent out media invitations that feature the tagline "Let's take a field trip" and promises "Creative new ideas for teachers and students", confirming the event's education theme.

Not much else is given away, but the stylised Apple icon suggests that the Apple Pencil could be a focus of the event. According to a recent report from Taiwan's Economic Daily News, Apple is gearing up to launch 12.9in iPad Pro and a brand-new 11in iPad Pro, with both models expected to offer slimmed-down bezels, A11X processors and support for Face ID.

The report originally suggested that these new iPads could debut at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on 4 June, but it now seems more likely that an unveiling later this month is on the card.

Separate rumours also claim that the company could release an entry-level 9.7in iPad priced around $259 (around £180) cheaper than Apple's current entry-level iPad that's priced at £329.

There's also talk that Apple is planning to launch an entry-level 13in MacBook, that could be geared at students given that it's rumoured to fetch somewhere in the $799 to $899 range.

Set to replace Apple's 13in MacBook Air, the incoming laptop will reportedly feature an upgraded display with a Retina-grade resolution of 2,560x1,600.

Given the event's education focus, it's also likely that Apple will show off software solutions that help give educators and school IT departments more control over individual tablets, along with a new slate of educational apps, at its 27 March event.

Naturally, we'll bring you all of the new from the Apple event as it happens. µ