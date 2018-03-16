The Inquirer

BBC axes Robot Wars, again
Robot Wars is being axed and it's the pits
WE'RE ANGRY. Really f*cking angry.

Reports have started coming in that the BBC has decided not to commission a new series of Robot Wars. And we're utterly stunned.

Twitter has started buzzing following news of the decision and the mood is sour. Really sour.

At time of writing there has been no official announcement, from either the BBC, or production house Mentorn Scotland, but we suspect it's almost certainly true.

The viewing figures were good. The inspiration that it brought to those looking at STEM subjects has been immense. There was even a new range of toys in the pipeline, following on from the hugely popular Haynes book last Christmas.

Plus, who is going to tell the kids?

Our weekly reviews of Robot Wars (a first for any TV show in our 18-year history) were hugely popular too. It makes no sense. We believed in Robot Wars as just the sort of Education/Entertainment show that is at the heart of BBC values, and all the signs were good.

We've reached out to all the relevant people and will let you know when we hear back. We're pretty sure the robot fighting community and the fans won't let this go quietly. We'll post details of the inevitable campaign when we have them.

We're off to burn our TV licence on a fire pit and then smash some stuff.

Why can't we have nice things? µ  

More follows….

