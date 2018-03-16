BBC axes Robot Wars, again

WE'RE ANGRY. Really f*cking angry.

Reports have started coming in that the BBC has decided not to commission a new series of Robot Wars. And we're utterly stunned.

Twitter has started buzzing following news of the decision and the mood is sour. Really sour.

It was fun, but I guess some things are not meant to be.



We're sorry, to all our loyal fans. #RobotWars — Sir Killalot — the most unflippable (@RWSirKillalot) March 16, 2018 Its with great sadness we have to inform everyone that not only has Carbide retired, but so has RobotWars. It's been an amazing 3 years and we look forward to competing over sea's. Hopefully in our short 15 minutes of fame we have inspired a new generation of builders 💔 — Team Carbide (@TeamCarbide) March 16, 2018 Gutted to hear the news that there will be no more #RobotWars for the time being. We're so honoured to have been part of three amazing series.



The show does not stop here! We will be travelling the UK with @extremerobots and @RobotsLive - get some tickets to support the future! pic.twitter.com/u9yjCESzcc — Eruption - Robot Wars (@EruptionRobot) March 16, 2018

At time of writing there has been no official announcement, from either the BBC, or production house Mentorn Scotland, but we suspect it's almost certainly true.

The viewing figures were good. The inspiration that it brought to those looking at STEM subjects has been immense. There was even a new range of toys in the pipeline, following on from the hugely popular Haynes book last Christmas.

Plus, who is going to tell the kids?

On behalf of my son I wanted to share his year 2 homework with you. He had to write a poem on anything he liked. He chose robot wars. With carbide being his clear favourite. #robotwars #teamcarbide pic.twitter.com/sqGSbBpE9Z — Sarah Mattison (@SarahMattison6) March 9, 2018

Our weekly reviews of Robot Wars (a first for any TV show in our 18-year history) were hugely popular too. It makes no sense. We believed in Robot Wars as just the sort of Education/Entertainment show that is at the heart of BBC values, and all the signs were good.

We've reached out to all the relevant people and will let you know when we hear back. We're pretty sure the robot fighting community and the fans won't let this go quietly. We'll post details of the inevitable campaign when we have them.

We're off to burn our TV licence on a fire pit and then smash some stuff.

Why can't we have nice things? µ

