DHS: Russia is behind cyber attacks targeting US infrastructure

THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY (DHS) and the FBI have released a report detailing Russian efforts to hack into US government entities and infrastructure sectors.

The breach attempts include attacks on the US' energy, nuclear, commercial, water, and aviation sectors, with the agencies stating they have been happening for at least a year.

The DHS' report describes the attacks as "a multi-stage intrusion campaign by Russian government cyber actors" and claims that those behind the attacks are targeting two types of entities.



The first of which is groups linked to their ultimate targets, such as third-party suppliers with networks that are less secure than those of their main targets. Then, after gathering useful information, they use it to stage malware and to conduct phishing campaigns in order to gain access to energy sector networks.



"After obtaining access, the Russian government cyber actors conducted network reconnaissance, moved laterally and collected information pertaining to industrial control systems," the report stated.



Manager of cybersecurity company FireEye, Ben Read, told Reuters:

"People sort of suspected Russia was behind it, but today's statement from the US government carries a lot of weight."

However, the report didn't say as to what sort of impact the attacks had on the US infrastructure organisations.



The news comes just weeks after the White House followed the UK government in blaming Russia for last year's NotPetya attacks.



Merely hours after the UK's Foreign Office Minister Lord Ahmad named and shamed the Russian military as perpetrators of the "devastating" NotPetya ransomware attack, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued the administration's formal statement.

She called the NotPetya attacks "reckless and indiscriminate" and warned that Russia will be met with "international consequences."

"In June 2017, the Russian military launched the most destructive and costly cyber-attack in history," the official statement read. µ