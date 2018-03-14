Google's NSynth Super is an AI synth made of Raspberry Pi

GOOGLE IS dabbling in musical instruments. But you'll have to do the work.

Magenta, a Google project that looks at how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used for creative stuff, has announced an open source musical instrument - the NSynth Super.

That means that Google has no intention of building it, but anyone who wants to can get the materials and do it themselves.

NSynth is the software - an AI neural network which can generate the sounds, pretty much anything you want. The Super is the box of tricks to make it work and that's the bit that you're probably off to build, right now.

Essentially, it's a 'pad' device - similar to that being used by many acts at the moment - a touch screen with cross-hairs to control tone and pitch.

The difference is that as an AI device, it doesn't sample an instrument - it learns how an instrument should sound and creates a new sound with those characteristics.

That means, if you want to, you can mix, say a piano and a zither into a single instrument with its own unique sound.

If you want to build one yourself, you'll need a Raspberry Pi (perhaps the new B+ announced today) and a bunch of other components that will make you kick yourself that you didn't use Maplin more when you had the chance.

The resulting instrument can be used with any MIDI input - a keyboard, a sequencer of a Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) like Ableton, and your computer.

In the old days, many people felt that the use of electronics in music would make a ‘by-numbers' plastic approach, and you only have to look at the entire back catalogue of Stock Aitken and Waterman to realise that was true.

Hopefully though, using AI to create authentic sounds as well as completely original ones will make something completely unique. µ