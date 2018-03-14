Microsoft's Windows 10 Spring Creators update will be released in April

MICROSOFT HAS CONFIRMED that the latest update to Windows 10 will indeed be called the Spring Creators Update and will be released next month.

The Spring Creators Update (as opposed to, er, the Creators Update or the Fall Creators Update) was semi-officially confirmed as the name of the Redstone 4 release. We knew this already, kind of, for all the wonderful things that the Insider Programme has given us, a sense of mystery and wonder isn't one of them.

The headlines in this edition are around artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) which will soon be available for developers to incorporate into their apps via a whole new platform.

Also expected is Timeline, scrapped from the Fall Creators Update, a feature that will allow users to pick up where they left off on completely different devices - as well as view a list of notifications and activities across all their Windows use.

We'll also see support for HDR monitors - great for media users - and the beginning of a big change to the UI first previewed in a version of built-in media player Groove Music and already evident in the car-sick redesign of Skype.

The Spring Creators Update will be officially supported for around 18 months, by which time the Windows-as-a-Service wagon will have moved on by three further updates - Redstone 5 is already codenamed for the autumn release (it'd be nice if it wasn't called 'Creators Update' again - it's getting confusing).

Recently, however, Microsoft has taken flack for forcing updates on Windows 10 versions that are not end-of-life yet by refusing to allow security patches. This has led to criticism, particularly from businesses who, for various operational reasons, are not in a position to make the switch yet.

Windows 10 has proved a huge success for Microsoft but has still fallen way short of its planned two-billion devices within two years. In addition, although Windows 8.x has been more or less obliterated, around 40 per cent of desktop/laptop machines are still running Windows 7.

It's thought the vast majority of these are enterprise users and the figure has stayed near static over the past year. µ