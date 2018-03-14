AmazonBasics power banks recalled in the UK and US due to 'fire risk'

AmazonBasics power banks are a fire risk, the US CPSC has warned

AMAZON HAS ANNOUNCED a recall of six AmazonBasics power banks after some units caused property damage and, in one case, a chemical burn.

In the US, Amazon is recalling around 260,000 units of its power banks, with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warning that they "can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards."

Amazon told INQ that it's also recalling AmazonBasics power banks in the UK, with customers having received an email detailing how to return the fire-prone gadget.

There have been 53 reports of overheating in Stateside, including four reports of property damage including smoke and fire damage, and one report of chemical burns due to contact with battery acid.

The six models are being recalled, all of which were produced by Guoguang Electric Company Limited and sold between December 2014 and July 2017, are as follows:

16,100mAh

10,000mAh

5,600mAh

3,000mAh

3,000mAh w/ microUSB cable

2,000mAh w/ microUSB cable

Amazon has also pulled all listings from its site, with the product pages now displaying a "Sorry, we couldn't find that page" message.

If you own one of the affected gadgets, head to Amazon's dedicated refund site or call Amazon at (855) 215-5134. UK customers will have received equivalent instructions in an email.

Back in 2016, Amazon was forced to recall chargers for Fire tablet devices sold after September 2015 due to a risk of electric shock

"We have determined that, in rare cases, when the power adapter included with the UK Fire 7in and UK Fire Kids Edition 7in tablet is pulled from the wall socket, the adapter assembly may detach and create a risk of electrical shock," Amazon said at the time. µ