Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ official with faster CPU and 5GHz WiFi

THE RASPBERRY PI FOUNDATION has unveiled the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, its most powerful miniature PC yet.

The new Raspberry Pi, which launches two years after the original Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, features the same quad-core Broadcom BCM2837 CPU as it's predecessor. However, as a result of the board's improved power integrity and thermal design, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ now runs at 1.4GHz, compared to 1.2GHz previously.

While this doesn't seem like much of an update, this results in a 15 per cent performance compared to its predecessor.

The Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, thanks to its new Cyprus chip, supports dual-band wireless local-area networks (LAN) at 2.4GHz and 5GHz, gigabit ethernet over USB 2.0 which supports speeds up to 300Mbps, and Bluetooth 4.2 and Bluetooth Low Enegery.

It also offers modular compliance certification, which means developers who use the new Raspberry Pi in their final product won't have as much hassle getting its WiFi certified by regulators, improving both cost and time to market.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) is also supported for the first time, with the Raspberry Pi Foundation set to launch its own dedicated PoE HAT later this year.

Otherwise, the new Pi board is identical to the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B and Raspberry Pi 2, featuring four USB 2.0 ports, a 40-pin GPIO header, one full-size HDMI port, display and camera ports, and four-pole stereo output and composite video ports.

Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi Trading said: "When we launched the Raspberry Pi 3 two years ago, we expected to see an increase in its use as an embedded product, especially in IoT related projects. We have been delighted by the take-up of the board by professional design engineers.

"Today's launch of the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is our response to that success, aimed at perfecting the board for a wide range of applications.

"The new board has faster processing,faster-wired networking and improved wireless connectivity; and with modular compliance certification and the same extraordinary support provided through communities and forums, users can learn, create and bring products to market faster than ever before. We hope you like it as much as we do."

The Raspberry Pi Foundation, which has sold 19 million of its pocket-sized PCs to date, is now flogging its latest board via its usual sellers for less than £30. µ