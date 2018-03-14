Doordeck wants to replace your work pass with an Apple Pay-style app

MELBOURNE: A UK STARTUP wants to get rid of those annoying keycards your workplace insists you carry around with you to access the building, replacing them with something no-one forgets to take to the office: their smartphone.

Called Doordeck, the startup was in attendance at InnovateUK's Future Cities Mission in Melbourne, joined by 14 other tech startups and entrepreneurs that had been hosted by the government body in a bid to exchange ideas and ink potential deals on the other side of the world.



"The days of lanyards, keyfobs and access passes should be long gone - yet, we're still here. Forgetting our keycard. Getting locked out. Faffing with our wallet," said Doordeck's head of marketing Oliver Browning at the Future Cities Mission event in Melbourne.

"Expensive for end users, and a nightmare for building managers, those cards and fobs can be swapped out for smartphones using Doordeck, making it as simple as using Apple or Android Pay, right now."



Now a Cisco Security partner, Doordeck built its solution for employers looking for a smarter, easier and safer way to manage their building and their users. Claiming that it's a first-of-its-kind product for "the otherwise slow and tired" access control industry, Browning added: "The clever thing about this is that you don't have to rip out existing infrastructure, which can be incredibly expensive and wasteful.

"We've written this smartphone platform with all existing systems on the market, so in under an hour, we can convert all sites in a particular property to work with Doordeck.

"And it doesn't require us to visit it the site. Working with manufacturers directly, we can offer it as part of their products or to sites as a third party."

In a matter of moments, all users can get their access fobs on their smartphone using the system. Plus, there are some nifty extra features, such as the ability to give building managers more info about how their spaces are being used. For instance, the Doordeck platform can give building managers a live list of devices that have left the building, ideal safety insight if there's a fire in the building, for example.

The UK gov's 2018 Future Cities Mission has been coordinated with the aim of flying some of the UK's most promising tech companies across the world to open them up to some new opportunities, build business partnerships and potential investment, as well as to help them grow their businesses globally.

The event started in the country's capital of Sydney on Monday and has now moved to Melbourne, two Eastern Australian cities that Innovate UK believes are the most forward-thinking in terms of their approach to sustainable living and smart infrastructure.

Other cool startups in attendance are Inavya, an AI health companion that looks out for you from the comfort of your smartphone, and Bulweria, a transport firm looking to develop forward-thinking transport solutions for future cities, such as the MonoMetro suspended street train. µ