Apple to show off iOS 12, macOS 10.14 at WWDC on 4 June

MARK YOUR DIARIES, Apple fans. The company has confirmed that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote will take place on 4 June.

At WWDC, which runs until 8 June in San Jose, Apple will showcase its next major updates for iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS.

iOS will be the focus, naturally, although rumours claim that Apple is planning a "gentler" update for 2018, choosing to nix significant features to instead focus on improving the stability and security of its bug-ridden mobile OS.

Separate reports have claimed that iOS 12 will allow iPhone apps to run on macOS for the first time. This functionality will also be folded into Apple's macOS 10.14 update, according to the rumours, and will see some of Apple's own iPhone apps, including Home, made available on the firm's desktop OS.

Apple is also planning to bring its Anomoji characters to the iPad with iOS 12, according to reports, while the firm's own WWDC teaser (above) suggests the firm will also announce some major ARKit updates.

WWDC 2018 might not be all about software, though as Taiwan's Economic Daily News reports that Apple is also going to show off new iPad hardware. You can expect to see an updated 12.9in iPad Pro and a brand-new 11in iPad Pro, according to the report, with both models expected to offer slimmed-down bezels, A11X processors and support for Face ID.

There's also speculation that new MacBooks could make an appearance, with rumours just this week suggesting that Apple is gearing up to launch an entry-level 13in MacBook.

Developers can apply for tickets to this year's conference on Apple's WWDC website until 22 March 5pm UK time. If you can't be arsed with that, Apple has confirmed it'll be live streamed via the WWDC app for iPhone and iPad, and on Apple's Events app for Apple TV. µ