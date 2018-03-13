Nintendo Switch update enables friends to be pulled from Twitter and Facebook

NINTENDO HAS UPDATED the Switch to make it easier for hybrid console fans to add contacts from Facebook and Twitter into their friends list.

The new feature comes courtesy of Nintendo's 5.0.0 update which also smooths over some kinks in the operating system and adds new parental controls.

Providing you're willing to link your Nintendo account with Facebook and Twitter, and you're over 13-years-old, the update will allow Nintendo to suggest friends based on your social media followers and pals. We only follow a few people on Twitter and we're fairly convinced the neither David Hasselhoff or Ainsley Harriott own a Nintendo Switch.

For interfering parents who are fans of micromanagement, Nintendo has given them the ability to whitelist games to be excluded from the console's Parental Controls Restricted Software setting.

So far, so humdrum. But one of the interesting parts of the update is the ability to automatically start downloading a game on the Nintendo Switch even if a game is bought via a PC or smartphone. Such downloads will even tick along if the Switch is left in Sleep Mode. Users will get a notification when the game is ready to play as well.

This is handy for people idly browsing the Nintendo Shop at work when their Switch is out of reach and that spreadsheet with projected stock levels Barry from sales needs is too dull to muster the energy to even glance at.

Like icons? The Switch 5.0.0 the update brings 24 new ones syphoned from ARMS and Kirby; be still our beating hearts.

Overall, there's nothing much in this update that'll get you excited about the future of the Switch. And given its most likely to be downloaded automatically, you're probably not going to notice any difference when you boot up the machine on your commute back.

That's unless some joker has got hold of it and plonked Linux on the machine, because reasons. µ