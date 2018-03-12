Toshiba sets sights on Microsoft HoloLens with biz-focused 'AR' smart glasses
They'll only set you back, er, $1,900
PC MAKER Toshiba has unveiled a pair of biz-focused assisted reality (AR) smart glasses powered by a miniature Windows 10 Pro PC.
Toshiba's Google Glass-esque dynaEdge AR100 Head Mounted Display (HMD) pairs with a dynaEdge DE-100 Mobile Mini PC, which is essentially a handheld, battery-powered Windows 10 Pro system.
The AR100 HMD is, essentially, a reworked version of Vuzix's M00 AR headset, complete with a 640x360 resolution eyepiece, 5MP front-facing camera, dual microphones, a built-in speaker and a variety of sensors including GPS and a three-axis accelerometer with a gyroscope for head tracking.
While Toshiba is billing the face-worn wearable as 'AR' device, it's by no means as fully-fledged as Microsoft's HoloLens. Instead of displaying digital graphics overlaid onto the real world, the AR100 offers wearers a small, landscape orientation display in their peripheral vision, similar to the experience offered by Google's now-defunct Glass wearable.
To work, the A100 HMD needs to be hooked up to Toshiba's dynaEdge DE-100 Mobile Mini PC. This pint-sized PC connects to the headset via USB-C, and it can be used as a traditional Windows 10 Pro machine when hooked up to a standard display.
The Mobile Mini PC, which comes powered by a 6th-generation Intel Core vPro chip, is available with 4GB to 16GB of RAM, 128GB to 512GB of SATA M.2 SSD storage. It also offers 802.11ac WiFi, a fingerprint reader, a microSD card slot, a headset jack, five navigation buttons and standard USB-A ports alongside its USB-C connection.
Maki Yamashita, SVP of Toshiba's European PC and Solutions biz, said: "We are proud to be at the forefront of the wearable-enterprise space, introducing the first monocular Assisted Reality solution to combine the power of a Windows 10 Pro PC, the robust feature set of industrial-grade smart glasses, and industry-specific workflow efficiency provided through our partnership with Ubimax.
"This blend enables us to deliver next-level workflow and efficiency optimisation to frontline workers."
Toshiba's dynaEdge AR smart glasses will be available starting in the second quarter of 2018 from $1,900. µ
