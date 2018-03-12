Apple could launch an entry-level 13.3in MacBook with Retina display this year

IF YOU'VE BEEN WAITING for a new entry-level MacBook then you could be in luck as Apple is reportedly poised to launch an entry-level laptop with a 13.3in Retina display.

At least that's according to Digitimes' researchers who reckon a new MacBook is coming in the second quarter of 2018 and will look to basically replace the venerable 13in MacBook Air.

The new MacBook is slated to cost around the same price as the 13in MacBook Air, which, if you love having outdated tech, can be picked up for around £850.

But unlike the MacBook Air and its now rather anaemic screen, the new MacBook will rock the rather lovely Retina display, which is known for having excellent colour accuracy and nicely polished pixels.

This rumour is given fuel, as not only does the current MacBook sport a Retina display, but LG's display-making division has been ramping up production of a-SI panels sporting a Retina-grade resolution of 2,560x1,600. That should make the old MacBook Air's 1,440x900 panel look like someone's smothered the display with Vaseline.

A 13in MacBook would pretty much render the MacBook Air obsolete, but there's a chance the new MacBook could keep the Air moniker which even Windows machine fans would have to admit offers pretty strong branding.

That being said, Apple know-it-all and KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reckons Apple will knock out an updated MacBook Air at some point in 2018, likely tapping into the laptop's appeal with students and ultraportable fans.

It could be argued that Apple needs to come up with a modern yet affordable ultraportable laptop, as while its MacBook Pro lineup appeals to creative professionals and people who love soya lattes and moustache wax, the current crop of Windows 10 machines offer a lot more for less.

Take the upcoming Huawei MateBook X Pro for example; it's a Windows 10 machine that has an eye-catching display, a chassis that looks like it would pique the attention of Apple lawyers, and some gutsy innards, all of which look to give equivalent Mac machines a run for their money. µ