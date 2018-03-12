Neural network comes up with alternative SXSW music festival line-up

IT'S BECOMING almost a given now that every time Janelle Shane updates her blog aiweirdness.com, we report on it because she's inevitably done something we can't resist covering.

So following on from her neural network generated metal band names from last year, it's time for "Bands at SXSW", AI style.

This time it was for the BBC as part of a "real band or not" quiz. You can do that here.

So first off, for the uninitiated, SXSW stands for South By South West, which is a hipster music festival which has branched out into technology in recent years. It takes over the town of Austin, Texas each Spring. Think Edinburgh Festival but with more bands, fewer bagpipes and about 20 degrees Celsius warmer.

For this exercise, Janelle has taken the name of every act to appear officially at SXSW for the past four years (including this year). As usual, the neural network is left to work out the rules and then invent some names of its own.

By fiddling about with the parameters, the results get more or less accurate. By which we mean more or less plausible.

So here's some of the headliners:

Jedi Dom

DJ Death Birds (we're so missing Wretch 32 for this if there's a clash)

Mike Livers

The Social Wolf

Some of the more technology-based acts:

The Moon Electos

Dirty Static

Death Watson (please be on the bill with DJ Death Birds!)

The Rap-meets-flatulence stage:

Dirty Rights

Fart Fortune

Yah Gar Fartus

Lil Profits

More metal:

Hard The Heart

Black Root

PIISH

Death Bod

The more indie:

Bung Guest

Peppy Rights

James & Howling Stars

Ghost Youth

The ‘are you sure they're a real band?' bands:

Boing Wall

Buelly Toli and The Slow Presents

East & The Loin

DJ Jone Font the Bird Tiger

And then there's the ‘we preferred their earlier work' acts

The Fester Boys

The Poot Stophes

Hurson McHole

John Car Fart

As usual, there's more, and there's some that are saved for her subscribers. This link is, therefore, your friend. And if you don't find anything to amuse you there, you may as well just watch AI paint dry. µ