Neural network comes up with alternative SXSW music festival line-up
See you at the front for The Poot Stophes
IT'S BECOMING almost a given now that every time Janelle Shane updates her blog aiweirdness.com, we report on it because she's inevitably done something we can't resist covering.
So following on from her neural network generated metal band names from last year, it's time for "Bands at SXSW", AI style.
This time it was for the BBC as part of a "real band or not" quiz. You can do that here.
So first off, for the uninitiated, SXSW stands for South By South West, which is a hipster music festival which has branched out into technology in recent years. It takes over the town of Austin, Texas each Spring. Think Edinburgh Festival but with more bands, fewer bagpipes and about 20 degrees Celsius warmer.
For this exercise, Janelle has taken the name of every act to appear officially at SXSW for the past four years (including this year). As usual, the neural network is left to work out the rules and then invent some names of its own.
By fiddling about with the parameters, the results get more or less accurate. By which we mean more or less plausible.
So here's some of the headliners:
Jedi Dom
DJ Death Birds (we're so missing Wretch 32 for this if there's a clash)
Mike Livers
The Social Wolf
Some of the more technology-based acts:
The Moon Electos
Dirty Static
Death Watson (please be on the bill with DJ Death Birds!)
The Rap-meets-flatulence stage:
Dirty Rights
Fart Fortune
Yah Gar Fartus
Lil Profits
More metal:
Hard The Heart
Black Root
PIISH
Death Bod
The more indie:
Bung Guest
Peppy Rights
James & Howling Stars
Ghost Youth
The ‘are you sure they're a real band?' bands:
Boing Wall
Buelly Toli and The Slow Presents
East & The Loin
DJ Jone Font the Bird Tiger
And then there's the ‘we preferred their earlier work' acts
The Fester Boys
The Poot Stophes
Hurson McHole
John Car Fart
As usual, there's more, and there's some that are saved for her subscribers. This link is, therefore, your friend. And if you don't find anything to amuse you there, you may as well just watch AI paint dry. µ
