UK gov delays privacy-sapping porn site age checks

PORN LOVERS REJOICE! You won't have to pass privacy-sapping age checks to get to your favourite grot sites as the government has postponed the enforcement of said checks.

As part of the Digital Economy Act, the UK government is forcing porn websites to have a robust age verification process to ensure that visitors are over the age of 18.

But concerns we raised surrounding the implementations of age checks and the risk they could pose to online privacy, especially as such checks could involve third-party verification.

The goal is to have safeguards to keep children off porn sites, but it has been argued that implementing draconian age checks could end up with adults parting with a load of personal identification data just to see their favourite porn star go at it like the clappers for a few minutes.

But the whole shebang has been delayed, as the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), which was appointed as the regulator of checks, failed to come up with a proper plan to implement age checks.

However, like it or not, the age checks are still going to be sprayed all over porn sites sooner or later, so keen masturbators need to be aware that the golden days of porn access may soon be over.

"We are making age verification compulsory for commercial porn sites, as part of our work to make the internet a safer place for children. But we need to take the time to make sure we get it right if it's going to work, and it will come into effect later this year," a spokesman from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport told the Metro.

That being said, such age checks will still be subject to consultation and MP approval, so politicians with a penchant for porn could get right up in the regulation's grill.

And pressures will likely come from privacy-centric groups such as the Open Rights Group.

"This is a chance for the government to rethink the absence of safeguards for privacy and security, but it is frightening to consider that this policy was two weeks away from launch before it was pulled," Myles Jackman, Open Rights Group's legal director.

"Mike Hancock needs to introduce powers to safeguard privacy immediately before this scheme causes real damage."

The Tories have history when it comes to introducing rather draconian tech policies; just look at the rather invasive Snoopers' Charter 2.0 has once clanger of an example. µ